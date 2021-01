Durant (COVID-19) could return to the lineup Sunday against the Thunder, provided he continues to test negative for the virus, Malika Andrews of ESPn reports.

Durant was thought to be facing a seven-day quarantine, but it appears he may be able to return a day or two ahead of schedule, according to coach Steve Nash. Durant should still be considered day-to-day in the meantime, but a return for Sunday's game versus the Thunder -- rather than Tuesday's game versus Denver -- seems very realistic.