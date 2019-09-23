Nets' Kevin Durant: Could return this season
Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports that "the feeling within the league" is that Durant (Achilles) could potentially return before the end of the 2019-20 season.
It's mostly speculation at this point, but the mere fact that the notion of Durant returning this season is being floated around the NBA has to be viewed as an encouraging sign for the former MVP. Durant suffered a torn Achilles back on June 10 during the NBA Finals, and a return late in the 2019-20 season would represent a recovery period of roughly nine or 10 months. That would be on the short end when it comes to a ruptured Achilles, but it's certainly not inconceivable. When asked about Durant's progress, teammate Spencer Dinwiddie offered the following quote: "I know KD is taking the rehab process ultra-serious. He wants to come back as soon as it's appropriate, and healthy and the right decision for him, and then also subsequently that would also be the right decision for," said Dinwiddie. "The beautiful part about this is, the man is 7-foot and one of the best shooters of all time. At worst you get Dirk [Nowitzki], and Dirk was a monster. So we're ready for him to come back whenever he wants to and whenever he's ready to do so, and we know that he's going to be a phenomenal major piece of our roster."
