Nets' Kevin Durant: Declares self out for season

Durant (Achilles) reiterated Thursday in his appearance on ESPN's "First Take" that he doesn't intend to play during the 2019-20 season, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Durant's admission doesn't come as a major surprise after Nets general manager Sean Marks said just over a month ago that the 31-year-old would most likely remain out for the entire campaign. With both Durant and the Nets seemingly on the same page about taking things slowly with his recovery from a ruptured right Achilles' tendon, the expectation is that the 10-time All-Star will be at or near full strength by the time training camp opens in 2020-21.