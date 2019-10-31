Nets' Kevin Durant: Declares self out for season
Durant (Achilles) reiterated Thursday in his appearance on ESPN's "First Take" that he doesn't intend to play during the 2019-20 season, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Durant's admission doesn't come as a major surprise after Nets general manager Sean Marks said just over a month ago that the 31-year-old would most likely remain out for the entire campaign. With both Durant and the Nets seemingly on the same page about taking things slowly with his recovery from a ruptured right Achilles' tendon, the expectation is that the 10-time All-Star will be at or near full strength by the time training camp opens in 2020-21.
More News
-
Nets' Kevin Durant: Expected to remain out for season•
-
Nets' Kevin Durant: Could return this season•
-
Nets' Kevin Durant: Announces he'll sign with Nets•
-
Kevin Durant: Planning to sign max deal with Nets•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Officially testing free agency•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Could miss all of 2019-20 season•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.