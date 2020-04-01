Nets' Kevin Durant: Deemed free of COVID-19 symptoms

General manager Sean Marks said Wednesday that Durant (Achilles) and the other three unnamed Nets players that tested positive for the coronavirus are all symptom-free after quarantining for the past 14 days, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

Durant is still self-isolating as a precaution, but he otherwise seems to have made a full recovery from the virus. The 31-year-old can now turn his focus to strengthening his right leg while he approaches the finish line of his recovery from the surgery he required last June to repair a torn Achilles' tendon. Durant previously ruled himself out for the entire 2019-20 campaign, and recent reports have suggested that will likely remain the case even while the current season is suspended indefinitely. Per Logan, Marks noted that even if the regular season and playoffs were resumed later in the summer, the Nets won't be able to properly gauge Durant's recovery process in the interim while the team isn't holding practice sessions.