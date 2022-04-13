Durant notched 25 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and two steals in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 victory over Cleveland.

Durant had an excellent all-around performance, notably dishing out double-digit assists for a seventh time this season and tying his season-high three blocks. It's no secret that he and Kyrie Irving will be the focal points of the Nets' offense in the playoffs, and even though everyone knows it's coming, sometimes it's just impossible to stop.