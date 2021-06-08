Durant finished Monday's Game 2 with 32 points (12-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block.

The Nets seized control of the game from the opening tip and essentially locked up a victory by the end of the first quarter. As a result, Durant only saw 33 minutes of action, but that didn't stop him from posting another hyper-efficient fantasy line. Through the two easy wins over the Bucks, Durant is a combined 24-of-43 (55.8%) from the field. Brooklyn will now have a pair of off days before the series resumes in Milwaukee on Thursday night.