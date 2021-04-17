Durant scored 25 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding 11 assists, three rebounds and a block in 30 minutes during Friday's win over the Hornets.

It's the seventh double-double of the season for Durant, but only the second involving assists rather than rebounds. The 30 minutes of court time were also the most he's seen since returning to action from a hamstring injury April 7, but even on a minutes restriction Durant has stayed productive, averaging 36.0 points, 6.7 assists, 4.7 boards and 2.7 threes over his last three starts.