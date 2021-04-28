Durant scored 17 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) with 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in a 116-103 victory over the Raptors on Tuesday.

Durant returned to the starting lineup in his second game back from a thigh injury and recorded his eighth double-double of the season. The forward also had an impact on the defensive end, recording multiple steals and multiple blocks for just the second time this year. Durant has averaged 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks since returning from his three-game absence and should provide elite production for fantasy managers in the last few weeks of the season.