Durant had 28 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists during a defeat to the Wizards on Sunday.

Durant continued to wave off post-injury concerns with his second double-double in three games. Durant's only issue was with turnovers, which he recorded three of before reaching five points. Durant has added a turnover for every Brooklyn game he's played, from one in his debut to six in his sixth game.