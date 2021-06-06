Durant ended with 29 points (12-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 115-107 victory over the Bucks.

Durant was everywhere for the Nets as they took the upper hand in the series, powering to an eight-point victory despite the fact James Harden (hamstring) was ruled out after just one minute of action. Durant lives for this time of the year, so it was no surprise to see him firing on all cylinders. Game 2 is Monday and whether or not Harden is back on the floor, Durant should continue rolling on both ends of the court.