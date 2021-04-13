Durant tallied 31 points (11-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 127-97 win over the Timberwolves.

The 32-year-old looked unstoppable against the lowly Timberwolves, making all but four of his 15 shot attempts. Durant's 27 minutes of action was the most since his return from a 23-game absence caused by a hamstring injury. The Nets have not determined whether the 13-year veteran will play in the second game of a back-to-back set Wednesday against the 76ers.