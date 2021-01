Durant finished with 36 points (11-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 11 boards, four assists and one block in 38 minutes of a 129-116 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

Durant rejoined the roster after isolating due to Covid-19 exposure but showed no rust despite the rest, setting a season high in points in the contest while matching a season best rebounding total. He'll face the Nuggets on Tuesday.