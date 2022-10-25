Durant closed with 37 points (14-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 39 minutes during Monday's 134-124 loss to the Grizzlies.

Durant had a great shooting night, making 14 of 20 shots from the field and going 8-of-9 from the charity stripe. He and Kyrie Irving both scored 37 for the Nets, but it wasn't enough to keep the team from dropping to 1-2. Durant also chipped in five boards and four assists while committing just one turnover, though he failed to block a shot for the first time this season. The superstar forward has scored at least 27 points in each of his three contests to begin the campaign and is tied for eighth in the league in scoring at 32.0 points per contest.