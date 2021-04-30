Durant tallied 42 points (16-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 3Pt), 10 assists, three rebounds and a steal over 36 minutes in a 130-113 win over Indiana on Thursday.

The Nets were without both Kyrie Irving (groin) and James Harden (hamstring) against the Pacers, so Durant carried the team on his shoulders and guided Brooklyn to a relatively easy win. The veteran was particularly lethal in the third quarter, scoring 22 points to help the Nets build a big lead. He made two-thirds of his 24 field-goal attempts overall and also functioned as the team's top distributor with 10 dimes. Durant's 42 points tied his season high, and the performance was his second straight double-double and ninth overall this season. Durant hasn't really missed a beat after being on the shelf all of last season. He is averaging 27.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 blocked shots in his first season with Brooklyn.