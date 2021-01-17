Durant scored a season-high 42 points (16-26 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 40 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 win over the Magic.

It took a little while for Durant and James Harden to get used to playing with each other again in Harden's Brooklyn debut, as exemplified by their combined 15 turnovers, but once they found their old chemistry the results were, well, magic. Durant has yet to score less than 22 points in a game this season, but his production could be set to soar with Harden now in the fold and Kyrie Irving (personal) preparing for his return as well.