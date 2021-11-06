Durant compiled 29 points (12-17 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, and one block across 37 minutes in Friday's 96-90 victory over the Pistons.

Through nine games this season, Durant's double-double was his fifth. He has unsurpringly been excellent to start the season. The perenial All-NBA forward is averaging 28.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.7 triples across 34.7 minutes per game. To go along with that stuffed stat sheet, he has been efficient from the floor to the tune of a 56.9 field goal percentage. When healthy, he is about as consistent as they come from night-to-night.