Durant is expected to face a seven-day quarantine period due to contact tracing for COVID-19 exposure, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Details are still trickling in, but it appears as though Durant was exposed to a positive COVID-19 case, so he'll face a week-long quarantine, per the NBA's health and safety protocols. Durant, himself, had the virus back in May, so while he continues to test negative, he'll be set to miss the Nets' next four games. Brooklyn's opponents during that span are the Jazz (Tuesday), 76ers (Thursday), Grizzlies (Friday) and Thunder (Sunday).