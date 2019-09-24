Nets' Kevin Durant: Expected to remain out for season
The Nets expect Durant (Achilles) to remain out for the entire 2019-20 season, but GM Sean Marks said Tuesday that Durant will "have a large say" in when he returns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
There's no reason for the Nets to say anything that would suggest Durant will be back before the end of the year, but the organization appears to be leaving the door open to that possibility. Durant will continue to rehab over the next several months, though speculation about his potential return date will undoubtedly begin to heat up in the weeks following the All-Star break. "It's obvious he wants to play, but there's more at stake here," Marks said. "This is a long term approach... it'll be a group decision, including Kevin himself"
