Coach Steve Nash said he hopes to play Durant and Kyrie Irving roughly 20 minutes in Sunday's preseason opener against Washington, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Nothing should be treated as gospel during the preseason, but it looks as though the Nets will keep both of their stars on a relatively short leash as exhibition season gets underway. For Durant, Sunday's game will mark his first official NBA action since the 2019 NBA Finals against Toronto.