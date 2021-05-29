Durant posted 39 points (13-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-12 FT), nine rebounds, four steals, an assist and a block across 40 minutes in Friday's loss against the Celtics.

Durant has surpassed the 25-point mark in his three games of the current series, and he ended just one rebound away from putting up his second double-double in that span. While Durant has been making an impact on the glass of late with five straight appearances of at least eight boards, most of his fantasy upside is tied to his scoring figures -- and he's been extremely efficient so far. Through three games on the series, Durant is shooting 45.5 percent from the field while averaging 32.3 points per tilt in that span.