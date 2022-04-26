Durant recorded 39 points (13-31 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 47 minutes during Monday's 116-112 loss to the Celtics.

The narrative of Durant being downtrodden or grossly uninvolved appears exaggerated. Hoisting 83 shots and 38 free throws, Durant exits the playoffs having averaged 26.3 points on 38.6 percent shooting from the field. The Nets will likely be regarded among the title favorites again next season after being heavily outplayed by the Celtics this entire series.