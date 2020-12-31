Durant poured in 33 points (11-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 145-141 win over the Hawks.

Durant had already been impressive in his first three outings of the regular season after missing the entire 2019-20 campaign while recovering from Achilles surgery, but he elevated his production to new heights in Wednesday's offensive shootout. In addition to providing his points in efficient fashion, Durant set new season highs in rebounds and assists. Brooklyn may still choose to be selective with using Durant in both ends of back-to-back sets throughout the season, but fantasy managers that nabbed in late in the first round or in the second round of drafts have to be elated about their investment thus far.