Durant posted 27 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 110-95 victory over the Clippers.

Durant got Brooklyn out to an early lead with 11 first-quarter points on 3-of-6 shooting, including 2-of-3 from the behind the arc. He finished the first half with 15 points and also flashed his defensive skills with four rebounds and two blocked shots before the break. After adding another 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the third period, Durant took only one shot in the final quarter before finishing with a game-high 27 points. The Nets forward shot 62.5 percent from the field in Saturday's win, giving him his second-best shooting performance of the season.