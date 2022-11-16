Durant posted 27 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-11 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 153-121 loss to the Kings.

The Nets struggled massively on the defensive end in this game, but Durant still provided a decent stat line for fantasy managers. The star forward is having an excellent start to the campaign and has scored at least 25 points in each of his first 15 outings while also displaying above-average efficiency levels. He's one of the top scorers in the league through the first month of the season, putting up 30.3 points per contest while also shooting an impressive 52.4 percent from the field.