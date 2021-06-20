Durant finished Saturday's Game 7 loss to Milwaukee in overtime with 48 points (17-36 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 53 minutes.

While the Nets came up short, it was another masterful performance for Durant, who carried Brooklyn for much of the series with Kyrie Irving (ankle) injured and James Harden (hamstring) limited. For the second time in three games, Durant went the full distance, playing the entire game and leading the way offensively for a Nets team that got all 111 of its points from the starting five. Late in regulation, Durant drilled a long, pull-up two-pointer with his foot on the three-point line to tie the game and force overtime. But Brooklyn was only able to muster two points in the extra period, with a Durant three-pointer falling well short with less than one second remaining. Nonetheless, it was a monster series for Durant, who topped 30 points five times and tallied 49, 32 and 48 points, respectively, over the final three games. More than anything, Durant officially reasserted himself as one of the NBA's most lethal scorers after missing all of last season while recovering from the torn ACL and dealing with a series of minor injuries throughout the 2020-21 regular season. Looking ahead to 2021-22, Durant will once again be among the league's elite fantasy players, while the Nets -- with Harden and Irving back healthy -- will likely be the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.