Durant provided 45 points (19-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 109-102 victory over the Magic.

From an efficiency perspective, Durant had perhaps one of the best games of his career, as he missed only five of his 24 field-goal attempts en route to his highest-scoring mark of the season. While the Nets have had an up-and-down start to the year, to say the least, Durant's production has remained elite. Outside of a slight dip in three-point percentage (34.6% 3Pt), Durant is essentially having a vintage season, posting 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.6 threes per game while shooting a career-best 54.8 percent from the floor and 91.9 percent from the line (also a career best).