Durant recorded 26 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 16 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 win over the Hawks.

Durant simply keeps rolling along, putting together another masterclass as the Nets won their 10th consecutive game. The 16 rebounds marked a season-high, icing on the cake for those lucky enough to have him on their roster. He is currently the fifth-ranked player in 12-team leagues, and if we're being honest, that is probably his floor moving forward. Barring injury, managers should feel pretty good about things right now.