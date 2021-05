Durant posted 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 win over the Bulls.

With Kyrie Irving (face) exiting after 21 minutes, Durant ended up as the team leader in assists and points. Tuesday also marked Durant's second game of the season with at least three blocks, coming up just one swat short of his season high.