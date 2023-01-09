Durant suffered an apparent knee injury and went straight into the locker room after exiting Sunday's game against the Heat, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Durant appeared to be in considerable pain as his leg bent awkwardly following a Jimmy Butler fall. He went straight to the locker room after two plays and didn't return to the bench after the timeout, so there's a chance this might be a severe injury. That would be a massive blow for Brooklyn, and with Durant out, T.J. Warren, Yuta Watanabe and Joe Harris would be in line to see more minutes.