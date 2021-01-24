Durant posted 31 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots across 37 minutes in Saturday's 128-124 win over the Heat.

Following the Nets' acquisition of James Harden last week, Durant looks to be early winner of the star-studded lineup that also includes Kyrie Irving. Aside from the obvious advantage of holding up the frontcourt as its primary playmaker, he has excellent floor-stretching ability and can drill the long ball at any given moment. He's now gone for 30-plus points in four consecutive games while averaging 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 3.5 triples, 2.5 blocks and 0.8 steals during that stretch.