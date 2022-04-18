Durant registered 23 points (9-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Sunday's 115-114 loss to the Celtics.

Durant struggled from the field and committed six turnovers during a rare off-night in the playoffs. While he was able to score at least 20 points for a fifth straight game, Brooklyn desperately missed Durant's playmaking abilities down the stretch. After dishing out 50 assists over the Nets' previous five games, Durant totaled just three on Sunday. Boston's elite defense had Durant hesitant from the start, but the former MVP will look to bounce back Wednesday during Game 2.