Nets' Kevin Durant: Late-season return still unlikely

Durant's (Achilles) business partner, Rich Kleiman, said Monday during an appearance on ESPN Radio's "Golic and Wingo" program that hopes of Durant playing in June or July are "not very realistic."

Though Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN relayed Sunday that NBA owners and executives are bracing for mid-to-late June as a best-case scenario for the league to resume action, the ongoing suspension apparently hasn't changed Durant's tune about a potential 2019-20 debut. Prior to the NBA suspending operations last week, Durant, Kleiman and Nets general manager Sean Marks had all indicated that the 31-year-old would sit out the entire season while he continues to rehab the ruptured right Achilles' tendon he suffered in the NBA Finals last June. Durant has previously expressed a desire to play for the United States team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, though the status of the Summer Games is uncertain at this point in light of the coronavirus pandemic.