Durant recorded 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and four steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 143-113 win over the Warriors.

The 34-year-old was on pace for a truly special night but was the victim of his own success, as 21 of his points came before halftime as the Nets took a 91-51 lead into the locker room, and both teams emptied their benches early in the second half. Durant has scored more than 20 points in 11 of his last 12 games, averaging 32.2 points, 6.8 boards, 5.3 assists, 2.1 threes, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting a blistering 60.7 percent from the floor.