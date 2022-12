Durant contributed 43 points (14-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 12-13 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 victory over the Pistons.

Durant led the team in scoring and shots made en route to his second-highest point total of the year and his second 40-point outing of the season. Durant has averaged 33.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 block and 1.0 steal over his last three contests.