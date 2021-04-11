Durant turned in 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Saturday's 126-101 loss to the Lakers.

Durant was still on a minute restriction in the loss, and his eight turnovers showed that the All-Star needs to shed some significant rust from his game before his output is maximized. The wheels came off the bus after Kyrie Irving's ejection, and the Nets never recovered. Durant's minutes will continue to rise over the next week as he re-acclimates to full-contact play.