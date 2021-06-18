Durant closed with 32 points (15-30 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 104-89 loss to the Bucks.
Durant could not repeat his heroics from Game 5 but still managed a more than adequate scoring performance. Unfortunately, he received very little support from his teammates, something that will need to be rectified if they are to emerge victorious in Game 7.
