Duran compiled 37 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 13-13 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 38 minutes in Sunday's 149-146 loss to the Wizards.

Despite the narrow loss, Durant keeps on rolling with superior production. Over the last five games, he's averaged 31.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks. He's going to burn fantasy managers with a rest day, especially on a back-to-back, but he's otherwise one of the most prolific producers in the league