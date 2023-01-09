Durant is expected to be sidelined for approximately one month after he was diagnosed Monday with an isolated MCL sprain of his right knee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Nets haven't confirmed the one-month timeline, with the team merely announcing earlier Monday that Durant would be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering the injury in the third quarter of Sunday's 102-101 win over the Heat. However, since Durant will require some sort of ramp-up period even his re-evaluation later this month yields good news, fantasy managers should be prepared for the possibility of the 34-year-old being sidelined until around the All-Star break in mid-February. Durant previously missed six weeks during the 2021-22 season due to an MCL sprain of his left knee, but the injury he suffered to his other knee isn't considered quite as severe. Before getting hurt Sunday, Durant had been a relative paragon of health this season, missing just one of the Nets' first 39 games while putting himself in the MVP conversation by averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals in 36.0 minutes per contest while converting at career-best rates from the field (55.9 percent) and free-throw line (93.4 percent).