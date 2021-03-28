Coach Steve Nash said Sunday he doesn't expect Durant (hamstring) to play this week, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old's absence will extend into April as Brooklyn continues to slow play his return from the left hamstring injury. Durant is playing 4-on-4 with no issues, so he at least appears to be closing in on his return to game action. The Nets further bolstered their frontcourt depth with the signing of LaMarcus Aldridge on Saturday while Durant is set to miss at least four more games.