Durant said Friday that he'll "probably" play in all four of the Nets' preseason games, but he doesn't know how many minutes he'll play, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

"I don't know how many minutes, but I'm sure I'll play in all of them," Durant said when asked if he'll be suiting up for preseason action. The exhibition contests will be a good way for Brooklyn to get acclimated to its new-look lineup, which is expected to feature Ben Simmons and Joe Harris -- who both missed significant portions of the 2021-22 campaign due to injuries.