Durant (knee) and the Nets have had ongoing discussions regarding the future of the franchise in wake of the Kyrie Irving trade, but thus far, Brooklyn has informed inquiring teams that they don't intend to trade Durant, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Though Durant expressed interest in joining the Suns this past summer and Phoenix has reportedly inquired about the 13-time All-Star's availability following the trade of Irving to Dallas, Brooklyn apparently hasn't shown any willingness to move on from Durant as Thursday's trade deadline approaches. Durant remains under contract for three more seasons, but the Nets will likely need to convince him that they will contend in the coming seasons for the veteran not to request a trade this offseason.