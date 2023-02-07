Durant and the Nets have had ongoing discussions regarding the future of the franchise in wake of the Kyrie Irving trade, but thus far, Brooklyn has informed inquiring teams that they do not intend to trade Durant, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Things could just be posturing from the Nets front office, and it's worth noting that Durant expressed interest in joining the Suns this past summer, but according to Woj, Brooklyn has not shown any willingness to move on from KD to this point. Durant remains under contract for three more seasons, but the Nets will likely need to convince him that they will contend in the coming seasons for the veteran not to request a trade.