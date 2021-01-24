Durant posted 31 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots across 37 minutes in Saturday's 128-124 win over the Heat.

Durant came out the winner among the three-person behemoth that now dominates Brooklyn's lineup. The trio of Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving hasn't had much experience playing together so far, but Durant has an excellent chance to be the most consistent component of the trio. Aside from the obvious advantage of holding up the frontcourt as its primary playmaker, he has excellent floor-stretching ability and can drill the long ball at any given moment.