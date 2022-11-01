Durant posted 36 points (13-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 116-109 victory over the Pacers.

Durant ended just one rebound and three assists away from posting what would've been his first triple-double of the season, and while he has been unable to record even a double-double to date, his scoring contributions remain elite while also shooting the rock with a high level of efficiency. Through seven contests this season, Durant is averaging 32.6 points per game while recording 25-plus points in each appearance.