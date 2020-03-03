Nets' Kevin Durant: May play in Olympics

Durant (Achilles) has already ruled himself out for the entire 2019-20 season, but he remains hopeful to play for USA Basketball during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which begin in late July, Ben Golliver of The Washington Post reports. "[Tokyo is] definitely a possibility," Durant's business partner, Rich Kleiman, said in an interview last week. "He allowed his name to be in the group of finalists. But there are other benchmarks in front of him that are more important before he makes those decisions."

The Nets signed Durant to a max deal last July with the understanding that he would spend the first season of the contract focusing on rehab for his surgically repaired right Achilles' tendon, which he tore during last year's NBA Finals. By the time the Olympics arrive, Durant will be 13 months removed from surgery, leaving him optimistic he'll be ready to compete at a high level. Kleiman cautioned that Durant still has a few hurdles to clear in the recovery process, so any minor setback the superstar may experience over the next few months could prompt him to err on the side of caution and skip out on the Olympics. In any case, Durant is on pace to be free of any restrictions when the Nets open training camp next fall.