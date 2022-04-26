Durant recorded 39 points (13-31 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 47 minutes during Monday's 116-112 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the series.

Though he came through with a big scoring performance Monday, Durant's average of 26.3 points on 38.6 percent shooting from the field played a large part in the Nets getting swept by the Celtics. Despite his uncharacteristically inefficient postseason, Durant and the Nets will likely find themselves among the title favorites heading into the 2022-23 season. The Nets' hopes of making a deeper playoff run will hinge on the "Big Three" of Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons (back) coalescing and staying healthy when they eventually share the court for the first time.