Durant and the Nets will not play Monday against the Timberwolves after the game was postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The league moved to postpone the game following a police-involved shooting in Minneapolis, though Wojnarowski reports it could be made up as soon as Tuesday night. If that's the case, it would result in a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set for the Nets, who play at Philadelphia on Wednesday night.