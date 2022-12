Durant accumulated 32 points (10-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 125-117 win over Cleveland.

Durant tallied a team-high-tying point total while finishing one rebound shy of posting his third double-double of the season. Durant has scored 30 points with at least five rebounds and five assists in 10 games this season.