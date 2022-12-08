Durant racked up 29 points (12-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 victory over Charlotte.

Durant made all four of his shots in the fourth quarter, scoring nine points and helping the Nets secure the win. He led Brooklyn in rebounds and added eight assists. Wednesday was his 10th straight game recording at least five rebounds and five assists and he's averaging 28.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists while making 60.1 percent of his shots during that streak.