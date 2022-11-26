Durant boomed for 36 points (15-31 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Friday's 128-117 loss to Indiana. He also had five turnovers.

Durant flirted with a triple-double and hoisted a season-high 31 shots. Friday serves as a reminder of Durant's dominant ceiling. Notably, he finds himself in a 6-for-26 skid from beyond the arc across his last six games.